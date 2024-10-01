Overtourism has become a pressing issue, and several destinations have unveiled strategies they believe will better help them manage visitor numbers.

Select a question above or ask something else

Destinations worldwide are adopting various measures to combat overtourism, including reservation systems, tourist fees, and bans on large group tours. Cities like Rome and Venice are also cracking down on illegal short-term rentals and imposing stricter regulations. Additionally, public awareness campaigns and infrastructure improvements are aimed at managing tourist behavior and preserving local heritage.

Dozens of destinations worldwide have struggled to manage a surge in visitor numbers in recent years and a growing number of communities are expressing frustration with mass tourism.

So how are destinations combatting overtourism?

We posed the question to our recently upgraded answer engine Ask Skift 2.0. The AI chatbot used information appearing in our past news coverage, and we also did further reporting.

What Ask Skift said:

Overtourism has become a significant challenge for many popular destinations worldwide, leading to efforts to mitigate its impacts on local communities, environments, and infrastructure. Here are some of the measures being implemented to combat overtourism:

Reservation Systems and Tourist Fees

Rome: The city is planning to introduce a reservation system at the Trevi Fountain to manage visitor flow. Tourists will need to make reservations and pay a symbolic fee of 2 euros, which will be used to hire stewards to manage the site.

Venice: Venice has implemented a ban on group tours with more than 25 people and plans to introduce new restrictions on short-term rentals. The city aims to reduce overcrowding and noise pollution by banning loudspeakers on the streets and limiting large group tours.

Greece: The Greek government has announced a $20 fee for cruise passengers visiting Santorini and Mykonos during the peak summer season. The revenue generated will be used to mitigate the impact of increased tourist traffic. Additionally, new short-term rental leases will be banned in central districts of Athens.

Regulation of Short-Term Rentals

Rome: The city is cracking down on illegal short-term rental listings and has introduced registration and building code requirements to control the rapid growth of short-term rentals. The local government is seeking national authority to impose stricter regulations.

Venice: Authorities are planning to introduce new restrictions on short-term rentals to further manage the influx of tourists and preserve local quality of life.

Infrastructure and Behavior Management

Rome: Alongside the reservation system, the Trevi Fountain area will have designated entry and exit points, as well as a safety route to better manage tourist behavior, such as preventing food consumption and activities like jumping into the fountain.

Public Awareness and Local Engagement

Amsterdam: The city is taking measures to bring balance back to local life by reducing the number of cruise stops and promoting sustainable tourism practices.

These measures are part of a broader effort by cities to ensure that tourism growth is balanced with the need to maintain the quality of life for residents and preserve the cultural and environmental heritage of the destinations.

library_books Ask Skift Is the Travel Industry’s Answer Engine Go deeper into the business of travel with Skift’s AI-powered search. Ask Skift Your Questions

What Else You Need to Know

Spain: The Cíes Islands, an archipelago off the coast of Galicia, has had a daily cap on visitor numbers since 2017. The islands see at most 1,800 visitors each day from May 15 to September 15, after which the cap drops to 450 daily. Each visitor needs to obtain a QR code from the website of Galicia’s government and then pay $28 (25 euros) for the ferry ride to the Cíes Islands and back.

“There were just too many people before,” said José Antonio Fernández Bouzas, the director of Galicia’s Atlantic Islands national park. “But now people understand the need for the cap and they respect and appreciate it. We need the access controls to protect the area, but they also mean that people can enjoy their visits.”

Officials in Barcelona announced this June that the city would ban all short-term rentals by 2029, as well as cease renewing existing short-term rental licenses. In addition, Barcelona’s tourism board said in July it would replace its 15-year-old slogan “Visit Barcelona” with “This Is Barcelona” as part of its strategy to shift away from mass tourism and target tourists genuinely interested in the city’s history and culture.

Japan: The Yamanashi Prefecture government started charging a roughly $12 fee (2,000 yen) in July to climb Mount Fuji on its popular trail. Revenue would go towards trail management, maintenance and safety measures, among other services.

Global Tourism Reporter Dawit Habtemariam wrote the fee may not deter ovetourism on that route to Mount Fuji as much as a daily cap of 4,000 hikers a day that Japanese authorities implemented, which aimed to reduce tourism on peak days. Indeed, the number of climbers at Mount Fuji between early July and early September dropped 14%, according to the country’s Ministry of the Environment.

And Kyoto officials announced that starting in April, tourists would be barred from entering some parts of the city’s geisha district of Gion. A council of Gion residents had called on the city’s government to take action against what they viewed as unruly tourists.

“We don’t want to do this, but we’re desperate,” said council member Isokazu Ota, adding the city would install signs to warn visitors to stay off private roads.

Indonesia: An Indonesian official announced in September that the government has agreed to set a moratorium on the construction of hotels, villas and nightclubs on Bali. Senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said the moratorium could stretch up to 10 years.

Indonesian Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno expressed concerns in August that South Bali in particular was running the risk of suffering from overtourism.

“A 10% increase could push us into that territory. We must avoid a situation like Barcelona, where tourists became public enemies,” Uno said.

India: Skift reported in May the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh could introduce a tourist registration system for its reglious sites as part of its strategy to tackle overtourism at the state’s most famous tourist desinations. India Reporter Bulbul Dhawan wrote Madhya Pradesh’s proposed registration system is in line with Uttarakhand’s mandatory registration for pilgrimages to several temples.