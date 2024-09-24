GetYourGuide faces ongoing protests from World Animal Protection over alleged animal exploitation in its listed activities, such as elephant rides. The online travel agency maintains it enforces its responsible tourism guidelines.

World Animal Protection is protesting against GetYourGuide, accusing the travel agency of listing tourism activities that harm animals. Despite GetYourGuide's publication of responsible tourism guidelines and claims of ongoing reviews to remove non-compliant activities, the activist group remains dissatisfied, highlighting that other companies like Airbnb and Expedia have ceased selling tickets to harmful wildlife venues after collaborating with them.

GetYourGuide, an online travel agency for tours, activities, and experiences, has been the target of ongoing protests by World Animal Protection, an activist group.

The company’s co-founder was speaking at the Skift Global Forum in New York City last week, and over a dozen protesters from the group stood outside the venue and handed out pamphlets to raise awareness. World Animal Protection says GetYourGuide lets operators list tourism activities that harm animals and published a report about the issue in June.

A spokesperson from GetYourGuide pointed Skift to the responsible tourism guidelines for product evaluation it has posted online and to a statement it issued in June: “GetYourGuide consistently requires suppliers to have the right insurance and safety protocols and removes activities that do not align with our policies. We continually evolve our standards and processes for experiences that fail to comply with our policies and continue to review experiences.”

World Animal Protection said that Airbnb, Expedia, and Booking.com stopped selling tickets to captive wildlife entertainment venues after working with it to create animal welfare policies.

“Prior to our first public protest, in Berlin in the spring this past year, we tried to work with GetYourGuide behind the scenes for about two years,” said Liz Cabrera Holtz, senior campaigns manager in the U.S. for World Animal Protection. “But the company didn’t engage in meaningful conversation. They’ve now blocked our emails, and we are not in dialogue.”

“They are continuing to sell some of the cruelest animal venues in the world, and they continue to offer abusive and endangered and dangerous experiences with wild animals,” Holtz said. “Today, there was a new listing for elephant riding in India, which is about one of the cruelest experiences you can purchase in terms of wildlife exploitation.”

