From his blunt takes on ultra-low-cost carriers to Boeing, Kirby has become one of the most influential — and candid — voices in the airline industry. And under his watch, United has managed to become one of the most profitable U.S. airlines.

Power is not just about who holds the top job but who shapes the landscape, drives innovation, and sets the agenda for what comes next. With that in mind, we proudly present Skift’s Power Rankings — our list of the most powerful leaders in travel.

Whether it’s his strong stance on ultra-low-cost carriers or his brutally honest criticism on the current state of Boeing, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has become one of the most influential — and candid — voices in the airline industry.

Under his watch, United Airlines has become one of the most profitable U.S. carriers, making up the bulk of the industry’s earnings along with competitor Delta Air Lines.

It’s no secret that Kirby has ambitious plans for United. He’s been a champion of United Next, a strategy that would see the airline significantly ramp up its fleet and network. United has already placed blockbuster orders for Boeing and Airbus jets.

Another part of his vision is positioning United for every traveler, a strategy that seems to have paid off so far. Under Kirby, United has expanded its basic economy seating, eating into the market share of the ultra-low-cost carriers he has criticized. At the same time, United has also expanded its premium offerings, capitalizing on a surge of demand for first and business class travel.

Before he made his way to United, Kirby, who’s also a trained pilot, held senior roles at America West Airlines, U.S. Airways and American Airlines. He served as president of United before he took the top post in 2020.

Given United’s recent success, he’s bullish the airline will continue to perform well above its competitors, describing its recent performance as “irreversible.”

“When I say it’s irreversible, it’s irreversible unless we screw up,” he told The Air Show in June.

Scott Kirby at Skift Aviation Forum