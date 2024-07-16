Uber is adding new features, some temporary, to take advantage of increased tourists in Paris for the Olympics starting later this month.

Uber users in France and the Netherlands can now earn points for flights with Air France-KLM.

Uber said Tuesday that it has begun a multi-year partnership with the airline.

Residents and visitors in France and the Netherlands can now get one mile with the airline company’s Flying Blue loyalty program for every €1 spent on Uber rides. That becomes two miles for every €1 spent when users take at least four trips per month. Users can link their accounts in the Settings page of the Uber app to begin earning miles.

The announcement was among several that Uber made on Tuesday. The features are among new ways that Uber has been experimenting with other sectors of travel besides ride share.

Reserve Rides and See Wait Times in Other Cities

Uber is adding a feature that it says allows users to check ride details in more than 10,000 cities. When a user looks at a particular destination, the feature provides information about the average wait time and cost of a ride from local airports and within the city.

To access the new feature, tap the “Search in a different city” option that appears near the bottom of the “Plan your ride” page.

After selecting a city, users will also be able to reserve rides from the airport or elsewhere for upcoming trips. Click the “Learn more” button next to the selected city to access that feature.

Source: Uber

Champagne Tours Near Paris

Uber is adding two new champagne tours near Paris that users can book through the app for the rest of the summer.

The company said it added these tours in response to “overwhelming demand” after adding its first two champagne tours in May. The new tours are available on Mondays and Wednesdays, in addition to the previously announced tours on Fridays and Saturdays.

The tours cost €200 ($218) for up to four people and include a private car, two tastings, and lunch.

The tours are in partnership with champagne houses Perrier-Jouët and G.H. Mumm.

Source: Uber

Pre-Book Free Boat Rides in Paris

Uber is offering free boat tours in Paris on select days in July and August, bookable through the app.

The one-hour boat rides are available between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. every day through July 18 and from July 28 to August 3. The rides depart every 20 minutes from Pont Marie in Central Paris.