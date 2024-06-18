Forget the TV screen — new-age Asian travelers want to be pitch-side cheering their favorite team.

The UEFA Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Germany has sparked a surge in sports tourism, particularly among Asian travelers, according to data from Trip.com Group.

The online travel company reported a 125% increase in bookings to Germany from Asian tourists. Bookings from Chinese tourists gained the most, up 132%.

The top destinations for travel include Frankfurt, Munich and Cologne, with Frankfurt leading in booking volumes.

Several factors contribute to this heightened interest in sports tourism. First, there is a growing middle class in Asia with disposable income to spend on leisure activities, including international travel and sports events, Andy Washington, general manager for Europe at Trip.com Group, told Skift.

The allure of major sporting events, such as the UEFA Euro 2024, offers these consumers a chance to combine their love of sports with cultural exploration, Trip.com noted in a report.

“Our data demonstrates the purchasing power of Asian travelers. These consumers will outspend UK consumers by nearly 340% for the Euro Cup. This is also reflected in the type of hotels Asian consumers have booked, with a higher percentage of bookings for 4 and 5-star hotels,” Washington said.

Event tourism, encompassing concerts, festivals and sporting events, is gaining momentum in 2024. For instance, during the Taylor Swift concert in Singapore, Trip.com Group saw a spike in bookings.

“Most overseas concert travelers came from the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines,” Washington shared.

Connectivity Between Germany and China

The flight connectivity between Germany and China has also facilitated this travel surge. The number of direct flights from China to Germany has increased by 70% compared to last year, Washington said.

Also, according to pre-sale data from Trip.com Group, over half of the China-Germany bookings are for connecting flights. The main transit points for flights from China to Germany include Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Paris, Amsterdam and Helsinki.

Flights from China to Paris has increased by 67%, while connectivity to Amsterdam has gone up 23%, and Helsinki is up by 14%, according to Trip.com Group’s data.

In anticipation of the surge in travel during the Euro Cup, Alipay+, the cross-border digital payment solution of Alibaba Group, said that it has so far partnered with more than 400,000 merchants in Europe now accept mobile payments through Alipay+ from 14 international e-wallets and banking apps. “Users of another over 370 banks in Germany and Austria will also be able to pay digitally via a partnership between Alipay+ and Bluecode (Germany and Austria),”

“Europe is already a popular destination for global tourists, and we expect this summer to be one of the busiest as sports fans travel from around the world to enjoy the UEFA Euro and Paris Olympic Games,” said Danny Chung, general manager of Alipay+ Europe, Korea, Middle East, and Mongolia.

Visa Processing Challenges and Solutions

Despite concerns over Schengen visa processing delays, Asian travelers are planning their trips well in advance to mitigate potential issues, according to Washington.

Trip.com data shows that volume of visa applications for summer travel globally are up 1.5 times over last year.

Early bookings have become particularly crucial for trips to popular destinations like France, Spain, and Germany.

“Notably, many travelers from the Asia-Pacific region are making their travel arrangements over two months in advance of their planned departure dates,” Washington told Skift.

Extended Stays

Trip.com’s data also highlights the event’s role in boosting tourism across multiple European countries.

Washington also shared that travel bookings clearly indicate that visitors are extending their stays beyond the event to explore Europe more comprehensively.

“We observe a significant uptick in bookings both two weeks prior to and following the event, suggesting that many travelers are using the occasion as a springboard for a longer European tour,” Washington shared with Skift.

Post-event data from Trip.com also reveals a surge in bookings from China to European destinations, with travel to Germany alone showing an increase of over 200% year-on-year. This trend is mirrored in other popular destinations such as France, Spain, and Italy, each experiencing booking increases exceeding 180%.

Trip.com Group also expects this trend to continue with upcoming events like the Summer Olympic Games in Paris further driving interest. Data from Trip.com indicates that Asian consumers will continue to travel to Europe in July, beyond 2019 levels.

Payment Solutions

