EaseMyTrip had planned diversification of its operations when it went public, with a focus on growing the non-air business. Now, it is delivering just that.

Indian online travel company EaseMyTrip will be focusing on growing its non-air business in fiscal 2025, Prashant Pitti, its co-founder, said during an earnings call Friday.

In the January to March quarter of 2024, the company’s hotel segment recorded a nearly 40% increase in bookings, while there was a 53% growth in bookings in other non-air segments, including holiday packages, activities, and train bookings.

“A lot of growth will come from the non-air business,” he said and added that the company’s focus on growing its non-air business in recent quarters led to increased profitability.

“This area will continue to remain the focus for the coming year,” Pitti said.

The company, however, will also continue to grow its air business. “The Indian airline industry is expected to grow 15% annually for the next decade. There is no other country which is expecting to have more than 100 new airports come in a decade’s time.”

EaseMyTrip’s Fourth Quarter: New Initiatives

In the fourth quarter of the 2024 financial year, the company undertook a few initiatives to drive its growth.