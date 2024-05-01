Innovation requires more than just technology. In this episode of Skift Travel Spotlight podcast, Trip.com discusses how it approaches innovation and why collaboration is key.

Artificial intelligence, smart design, and travel tech are changing what’s possible for the traveler journey. However, innovation requires more than just leveraging technology. In this episode, Skift Creative Strategist Kate Anderson spoke with Boon Sian Chai, Managing Director and Vice President, International Markets at Trip.com Group, about how travel brands are responding to shifting expectations around traveler experience and why technology, innovation, and collaboration go hand in hand.

In this Podcast:

Changing Traveler Expectations: How traveler expectations around personalization, experiences, and trip inspiration are shifting and why Trip.com is responding with user-generated content, live streaming experiences, and bundled hotel packages.

Tech-Driven Solutions: Insights on how travel brands can leverage artificial intelligence and other technologies to enhance user experiences, streamline travel planning, and ultimately increase engagement and conversion rates.

Partnership with Saudi Arabia: Details on Trip.com’s partnership with Saudi Tourism Authority to promote tourism in the Kingdom, including extensive marketing campaigns, supporting and enriching local supply chains, and integrating Arabic content.

