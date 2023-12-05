Skift Global Forum East 2023: One Week Away

We will be kicking-off Skift Global Forum East in style at the ultra-luxe Cloud 22 located on the rooftop of Atlantis The Royal on December 12.

We are officially one week out for our second annual Skift Global Forum East, hosted by Dubai, on December 12-14 at Atlantis The Royal. We plan to welcome approximately 300+ attendees and speakers into the Diamond Ballroom boasting over 1,000 square meters of luxurious event space.

Once registered, attendees gain access to our can’t-miss opening reception at the ultra-luxe Cloud 22, located on the rooftop at Atlantis The Royal happening from 6-8pm on December 12.

With knock-out views and Insta-ready exteriors and interiors, this rooftop has been carefully designed to take in as much of the surroundings as possible – with views of the iconic Palm island, the Arabian Sea and Dubai’s captivating skyline.

We look forward to welcoming you to this award-winning venue. There are still seats available for Skift Global Forum East, but are very limited. Make sure to reserve your spot today. Check out the full schedule for more details.