Skift Global Forum East 2023: One Week Away

Nicole Meyer, Skift

December 5th, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST

We will be kicking-off Skift Global Forum East in style at the ultra-luxe Cloud 22 located on the rooftop of Atlantis The Royal on December 12.

We are officially one week out for our second annual Skift Global Forum East, hosted by Dubai, on December 12-14 at Atlantis The Royal. We plan to welcome approximately 300+ attendees and speakers into the Diamond Ballroom boasting over 1,000 square meters of luxurious event space. 

Once registered, attendees gain access to our can’t-miss opening reception at the ultra-luxe Cloud 22, located on the rooftop at Atlantis The Royal happening from 6-8pm on December 12.

With knock-out views and Insta-ready exteriors and interiors, this rooftop has been carefully designed to take in as much of the surroundings as possible – with views of the iconic Palm island, the Arabian Sea and Dubai’s captivating skyline.

We look forward to welcoming you to this award-winning venue. There are still seats available for Skift Global Forum East, but are very limited. Make sure to reserve your spot today. Check out the full schedule for more details.

Skift Global Forum East

There are a limited number of discounted tickets available for $545, after which the full price of $645 will apply to Solo Tickets and $545 for Group Tickets. Prices are inclusive of local taxes.

Solo

1 person

Register now for an in-person ticket to the Dubai event.

  • Opening night event
  • All Forum sessions
  • Networking options
  • Event app
$545

Group

2-6 people

Bring the team and take your company to the next level.

  • Opening night event
  • All Forum sessions
  • Networking options
  • Event app
  • Multi-registration discounts
$495

Please read our FAQ for details about refunds, safety procedures, and other details.

Subscriber Benefits

Subscribers to Skift Research, Skift Pro, Daily Lodging Report, and Airline Weekly receive discounts off full-price tickets to in-person events. Visit our Subscriber Benefits page to find your discount code

Online Attendees

In the Fall of 2023, we will offer a limited number of online-only tickets for Skift Global Forum East, exclusive to Skift subscribers.

