Saudi Arabia looks like it wants to open the first 7-star hotel, officially. It certainly has the money to do it.

Saudi Arabia wants to write and uphold official “7-star standards” at its upcoming ultra-luxury Sindalah Island. The idea of ‘7-star’ anything dates back to the opening of Dubai’s Burj Al Arab hotel, a distinction that operator Jumeirah has never liked using, nor has the emirate officiated.

But Saudi Arabia wants to make it the real deal. Its $500 billion giga-project, NEOM, is hiring specifically for those who can establish “7-star” standards at Sindalah Island, which will have its own regulations.

NEOM currently has four job openings mentioning 7-stars, all for Sindalah as it approaches its opening next year. These include a head of compliance, a facilities management director, an audit & compliance senior manager, and a dedicated “7-star auditor.”

The auditor job description is as follows: “The 7-Star Auditor is a critical member of Sindalah’s Property Management Team, tasked with ensuring that Sindalah’s ultra-luxury standards are met and exceeded. This role embodies Sindalah’s pursuit of perfection, aligning operations with the broader visions of NEOM.”

While the auditor role relates to property, the other openings specify they are looking for hospitality qualifications and experience.

On the construction database MeTenders, a tender has been put out for a 7-star hotel on Sindalah.

Sindalah Explained

Sindalah is poised to debut in 2024, featuring 413 ultra-premium hotel rooms, 333 top-end serviced apartments, and 51 luxury retail outlets. Operators confirmed include both Marriott with Autograph and Luxury Collection, and Four Seasons.