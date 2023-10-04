In this video from Skift Global Forum 2023, we hear from Jeff Miller, president and CEO, Travel Portland and Curtis Robinhold, executive director, Port of Portland, about driving the $2 billion renovation of Portland International Airport with the principles of local sourcing and sustainability.

This sponsored content was created in collaboration with a Skift partner.

In this video:

Holistic sustainability: An in-depth exploration of how the Port of Portland ensured that every element of their multi-billion dollar renovation project was informed by three key sustainability principles: local sourcing, equity, and traceability.

An in-depth exploration of how the Port of Portland ensured that every element of their multi-billion dollar renovation project was informed by three key sustainability principles: local sourcing, equity, and traceability. Sense of place: A discussion of the benefits of designing major transportation spaces that don’t just feel modern, but also exude a sense of place so that travelers know exactly where they have arrived as soon as they leave the plane.

A discussion of the benefits of designing major transportation spaces that don’t just feel modern, but also exude a sense of place so that travelers know exactly where they have arrived as soon as they leave the plane. Community pride: A conversation about the importance of carving out spaces where community members can tell their own stories, highlighting diversity, celebrating artistry, and fostering a sense of pride among locals and visitors alike.

Truly sustainable development prioritizes local sourcing, from raw materials to labor and vendors to decision-makers. In addition to keeping environmental impact low, local sourcing is a crucial pillar of sustainability in the travel industry because of the opportunities it creates to elevate new and diverse voices. When every member of a community is represented in gateway spaces like international airports, everyone who passes through gets a fuller, richer experience of not only the destination itself but also the people who give it its unique personality.

In this video from Skift Global Forum 2023, Lisa Weier Parilla, managing director, Skift Advisory, interviews Jeff Miller, president and CEO, Travel Portland and Curtis Robinhold, executive director, Port of Portland, about applying best practices in local sourcing to the $2 billion renovation project at Portland International Airport’s main terminal, scheduled to open to the public in May 2024.

To learn more about how Portland and other destinations are reimagining what their local sourcing can look like, sign up to receive “Best Practices for Local Sourcing in Destinations,” an upcoming report from Skift Advisory and the Sustainable Tourism Global Center (STGC).

This content was created collaboratively by the Sustainable Tourism Global Center, an initiative of the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, and Skift Advisory.