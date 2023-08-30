Announcements

Skift Aviation Forum Opening Reception Venue Announced

Nicole Meyer, Skift

August 30th, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT

We are excited to announce that the 2023 Skift Aviation Forum opening reception will be held at the Fort Worth Zoo on October 31.

Skift Aviation Forum is set to take flight in Fort Worth, Texas, hosted by DFW Airport, and for this year’s opening night reception, we’re taking things outside at the Fort Worth Zoo on October 31 from 6-8pm CDT.

The opening reception promises to be a night to remember with discovery, collaboration, and inspiration as participants engage in conversations that will shape the future of air travel all under the stars and amidst the beauty of the zoo.

Last year, we started off our Forum at the Waterproof Rooftop on the 19th floor of the iconic Statler Hotel.

Secure your seat now and get excited for an epic event.

Skift Aviation Forum Registration

Discounted price of $895 (Solo) and $745 (Group) for a limited time only. Full-price tickets are $995 (Solo) and $845 (Group).

Solo

1 person

Register now for an in-person ticket to the Texas event.

  • Opening night event
  • All Forum sessions
  • Networking options
  • Event app
$895

Group

2-6 people

Bring the team and take your company to the next level.

  • Opening night event
  • All Forum sessions
  • Networking options
  • Event app
  • Multi-registration discounts
$745

Please read our FAQ for details about refunds, safety procedures, and other details.

Subscriber Benefits

Subscribers to Skift Research, Skift Pro, Daily Lodging Report, Short-Term Rental Report, and Airline Weekly receive discounts off full-price tickets to in-person events. Visit our Subscriber Benefits page to find your discount code

Online Attendees

In early fall 2023, we will offer a limited number of online-only tickets, exclusive to Skift subscribers.

