Skift Aviation Forum Opening Reception Venue Announced

The opening reception promises to be a night to remember with discovery, collaboration, and inspiration as participants engage in conversations that will shape the future of air travel all under the stars and amidst the beauty of the zoo.
Last year, we started off our Forum at the Waterproof Rooftop on the 19th floor of the iconic Statler Hotel.
Secure your seat now and get excited for an epic event.
Skift Aviation Forum Registration
Discounted price of $895 (Solo) and $745 (Group) for a limited time only. Full-price tickets are $995 (Solo) and $845 (Group).
Solo
1 person
Register now for an in-person ticket to the Texas event.