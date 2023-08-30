Skift Aviation Forum Opening Reception Venue Announced

We are excited to announce that the 2023 Skift Aviation Forum opening reception will be held at the Fort Worth Zoo on October 31.

Skift Aviation Forum is set to take flight in Fort Worth, Texas, hosted by DFW Airport, and for this year’s opening night reception, we’re taking things outside at the Fort Worth Zoo on October 31 from 6-8pm CDT.

The opening reception promises to be a night to remember with discovery, collaboration, and inspiration as participants engage in conversations that will shape the future of air travel all under the stars and amidst the beauty of the zoo.

Last year, we started off our Forum at the Waterproof Rooftop on the 19th floor of the iconic Statler Hotel.

