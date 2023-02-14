Skift Future of Lodging Forum Venue Highlight: The Londoner

We are ecstatic to be back at the award-winning Londoner Hotel, in the heart of London, where we held Skift Global Forum Europe in March last year.

The Skift Future of Lodging Forum will feature a wide array of future-focused leaders and new research devoted to the hotel industry.

This year, Skift Future of Lodging Forum will be held at the 5-star, super-boutique hotel: The Londoner. We plan to welcome 250+ attendees and hospitality leaders to this luxury destination set on the iconic Leicester Square on March 29.

Join us as we hear from leaders at Accor, Airbnb, Booking.com, Highgate, Starwood Capital, TUI Group, and more as we unpack the future of hospitality and the big opportunities ahead. It’s going to be a jam-packed forum filled with tactical knowledge and strategies, as we convene hotel leaders for this one-day event.

We spoke to The Londoner’s Hotel Director, Charles Oak, to learn more about what sets this property apart for events:

Q: Can you tell us a bit about what sets event experiences at The Londoner apart for attendees?

A: The Londoner IS an event hotel. The adaptability of the spaces, the way the gallery, Green Room and Ballroom all flow into each other means we can be really creative with the spaces. But the only way to really stand apart from the very crowded London Hotel market is through service, your people and how they make your guests feel. From Ballroom events in excess to 800 to private dinners for just a few, our team delivers a bespoke and personalized service placing the guest experience front and center.

Q: What will the ballroom experience be like at The Londoner?

A: The Ballroom is the beating heart of the property, the engine which drives our business. Naturally, as a new build we insisted that our spaces have the very best in terms of state of the art technology, the sound system alone in our ballroom is of the same spec used at the O2.

Q: Will there be networking space and/or guest areas?

A: Guests joining us for Future of Lodging can expect their every professional need met. We have exceptional guest areas like the Residence where you can enjoy a cocktail, catch up on emails or slope off to the Whisky room for a wee dram. Business and pleasure blend together perfectly.

Don’t Just Take Our Word For It

The Londoner has been awarded best hotel of the year, best event space, and best hotel new build by AHEAD Europe Awards 2022. As well as the ​​Gold Winner: Overall Luxury Hotel/Resort for Travel Weekly’s 2022 Magellan Awards, and more.

We look forward to welcoming you to this award-winning venue. If you’re in the hospitality industry, this event is not to be missed. A limited number of early-bird tickets still remain, but will go fast. Reserve your seat today and experience the wonder that is Skift Future of Lodging Forum.