Ace only has about a dozen properties, but it has punched above its weight in brand impact. The goal of new owner Sortis is to marry Ace's hotels with other lifestyle and cultural offerings into "spirited cultural hubs" that embrace locals and out-of-towners.

Ace Hotel, the operator of a buzzy brand of 11 open U.S. lifestyle hotels, is to be acquired by Sortis Holdings, a Portland, Oregon-based hospitality firm.

Sortis paid $85 million in cash for Ace Group International, owner of the Ace brand, the luxury Maison de la Luz brand (with one property open), and the minimalist lodging brand Sister City (which was temporarily open and could be brought back).

Sortis’ Kelly Sawdon led the acquisition. Before she joined Sortis in 2021, Sawdon was a partner at the Ace Hotel Group and had been a key player in the brand since shortly after its creation by three friends (Doug Herrick, Alex Calderwood, and Wade Weigel in 1999 in Seattle with a 29-room property.

Sortis plans to roughly double the number of Ace hotels worldwide over several years, it told the Wall Street Journal, which broke the story.

Sortis got to know the Ace founders during the pandemic crunch. In 2021, it became a co-investor in the downtown Portland Ace Hotel in Washington state. As a joint owner along with Ace executives, it helped to fund the company’s refurbishment during the aftermath of the coronavirus hit to travel.

Sortis, an over-the-counter stock with a $15 million market capitalization, has since December 31, 2021, embarked on a plan of scaling up a set of lifestyle businesses. It has stakes in a handful of restaurants, coffeeshops, the Rudy’s Barbershop chain (co-founded by a co-founder of Ace), and the Bamboo Sushi restaurant chain. It takes hospitality brands and provides capital access, real estate growth strategies, co-location opportunities, and a digital team for data and analytics and e-commerce.

Combining Ace’s hotel offerings with other lifestyle and cultural offerings appears to be the goal, or what Sortis called “spirited cultural hubs” that embrace locals and out-of-towners and may be located at resorts and luxury camping properties as well as in cities.

Is $85 Million a Good Price?

Sortis is essentially buying the brands (primarily Ace) and the management contracts.

It didn’t say Ace was profitable, and Sortis usually specializes in distress or value alternative asset investments. Those facts suggest that Ace isn’t currently operationally profitable given investment in opening new buildings and catching up to property upkeep issues during the pandemic.

Sortis didn’t reveal the duration of the management contracts, the duration of the contract or the actual fee streams of those contracts. That makes it trickier to benchmark against other recent purchases of hotels with established track records on a per key, or room, basis.

Sortis appears to be primarily buying the Ace brand and investing in its potential performing at scale, so the $85 million valuation reflects a financial potential beyond just what the numbers from the current contracts would dictate.

Presently, U.S. hotel development is quieter than usual. Turmoil affecting lenders is making financing more elusive despite a boom in domestic travel. That dynamic gives an impetus to a player like Sortis to buy a company with nearly a dozen open assets in a domestic market as a way to sprint ahead of other players. Buying is an alternative, given that now is not an optimal time to create new brands from scratch and demand for lifestyle properties exceeds supply.

It was unclear if Ace Group International CEO Brad Wilson would continue with the company.

“The Sortis platform is rooted in innovation, purpose, and impact, and aims to foster consumer brands that are at the forefront of culture,” said Paul Brenneke, executive chairman of Sortis.

For context on this story, see Skift’s Oral History of Boutique Hotels.