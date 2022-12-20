Skift Take: In this video from Skift Global Forum East 2022, we hear from Muzzammil Ahussain, executive vice president, travel, at Seera Group, about its Almosafer brand’s pivotal role in helping roll out Saudi Arabia’s 2030 travel and tourism initiatives.

In this video:

Saudi Vision 2030: Insights around how Seera Group’s Almosafer brand is implementing innovative, data-driven solutions to help shape Saudi Arabia’s sweeping future travel and tourism plans ahead of 2030.

Insights around how Seera Group’s Almosafer brand is implementing innovative, data-driven solutions to help shape Saudi Arabia’s sweeping future travel and tourism plans ahead of 2030. Digital transformation: A glance at Almosafer’s unique, omnichannel approach to facilitating inbound, outbound, and domestic travel throughout the Kingdom, creating seamless user journeys across digital and physical touchpoints as part of the bold new tourism ecosystem.

A glance at Almosafer’s unique, omnichannel approach to facilitating inbound, outbound, and domestic travel throughout the Kingdom, creating seamless user journeys across digital and physical touchpoints as part of the bold new tourism ecosystem. Partnership power: How Almosafer is working with key industry players, including international tourism boards, Saudi companies, and top tech partners, to bring this dynamic tourism ecosystem into reality.

With an ambitious suite of tourism and travel initiatives as part of its Vision 2030 framework, Saudi Arabia is set to become a tourism leader in its region, with a projected 100 million visits per year from 2030 onward. Backed by $1.5 billion in public investment funding from the Saudi government, Seera Group’s Almosafer brand is playing a key role in shaping the Kingdom’s ambitious plans.

In this video from Skift Global Forum 2022, we hear from Muzzammil Ahussain, executive vice president of travel at Seera Group, in conversation with Jeremy Kressmann, head of studio, SkiftX, about Almosafer’s innovative, data-driven, and partnered approach to helping bring the unprecedented, sweeping tourism ecosystem to life.

This content was created collaboratively by Almosafer and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.