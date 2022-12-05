The use cases of artificial intelligence (AI) in our daily lives, both personal and professional, just exploded exponentially. Worth thinking through, reading, and experimenting as much possible for the travel sector.

Something shifted this weekend, the zeitgeist on the real possibilities of artificial intelligence (AI) became excitingly, palpably and perhaps scarily real these past few days, with the launch of the first large-scale, general purpose chatbot using OpenAI‘s GPT3 AI engine.

today we launched ChatGPT. try talking with it here: https://t.co/uWra8LKFMN — Sam Altman (@sama) November 30, 2022

The free and open-to-anyone ChatGPT service launched for public has generated lots of buzz for the accuracy (and sometimes lack of) of the responses that you can get from the chatbot in a natural conversational mode and this weekend was where people had the time to play with it. It crossed a million users in these past few days and spawned a million memes about it, mostly on Twitter.

ChatGPT launched on wednesday. today it crossed 1 million users! — Sam Altman (@sama) December 5, 2022

Instead of us explaining what all the implications mean for the sector we cover, travel, we figured best to ask the chatbot about the larger sector of generative AI — which includes text, images, audio and video — and what this means for the current and future of travel. And as you will read below, the answers are pretty accurate, common sense and informational, even if somewhat repetitive and generic.

Let’s get started, what is Generative AI, the sector that is getting so much investment and buzz in larger AI sector these days?

What are the applications of generative AI for the travel industry?

What are the applications of Generative AI in the airline industry?

What are the applications of Generative AI in aircraft design?

What are the applications of Generative AI in the airport sector?

What are the applications of generative AI in the hotel sector?

Of course wherever there is AI, there is always marketing that can be optimized using it.

This one kinda blew my mind for our sector for its accuracy: What are solutions to Overtourism in destinations?

Of course topic du jour in the travel sector: How can travel become more sustainable?

Now lets put it to use in itinerary generation, the most common user case of AI in travel it has been citing above:

P.S.: There is no “Central Park Mosque” in New York City. Other than that, pretty good as a base to build off.

Stay tuned to Skift for a lot more coverage on what these rapid changes in consumer and mass use of AI mean for the travel sector.