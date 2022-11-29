Listen to Peter Kern, CEO and vice chairman of Expedia Group, in conversation with Skift's Rafat Ali.

The vice chairman and CEO of Expedia Group, Peter Kern, covered a lot of ground during his session at Skift Global Forum in New York City in September. Kern gave his perspective on mergers and acquisitions, technology, and micro-services.

He also outlined why online travel agencies still only control 20 percent of a “multi-trillion dollar” global travel market.

“There’s huge opportunity,” Kern says. “You just have to innovate the products and innovate the business model over time.”

He also responded to comments made earlier at the forum by his boss, Barry Diller, who said that working from home was “kind of stupid” and “a crock.”

Listen now for the full conversation of the “Democratizing the Travel Ecosystem” session.

