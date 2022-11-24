Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

“I’m really excited about the quality of the brand portfolio,” IHG CEO Keith Barr said at Skift Global Forum. Barr goes on to describe the current realities of the hotel business: it’s a real estate business at the end of the day, after all. But IHG has been hyper-focused on its brands and its franchise partners. “It’s been great because there’re such clearly defined brands that enable us to work with a number of opportunities,” he told Skift’s Sean O’Neill.

Two weeks after this conversation, IHG announced its deal to market all-inclusive resort giant Iberostar. You can listen to the full conversation in this podcast.

Read full coverage of IHG at https://skift.com/tag/ihg

Read full coverage of the hotel industry at https://skift.com/hotels

Get deeper insight into the business of hotels at https://dailylodgingreport.com