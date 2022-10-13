What You’ll Learn at Skift Aviation Forum in Dallas in November

Demand for air travel is back in a big way but with this recovery comes a myriad of complex challenges for the world of aviation. Sign up for our one-day event in Dallas to hear from the leaders and smartest voices in the industry break down strategies for the future.

Recovery 3.0: The New Challenges of Meaningful Financial Recovery

After two years of lost revenue and pandemic uncertainty, there’s good news: Demand is finally growing. However, what’s good news for destinations, makes for complex challenges for aviation leaders faced with high fuel costs, a strong U.S. dollar, high debt, potential recession, and geopolitical unrest. How does the industry keep this trend moving upward and harness its momentum?

Customer Experience in Turbulent Times

While technology, design, and service have often dominated the customer experience conversations, the great resignation has put a new spotlight on staffing and the challenges of recruiting, training, and retaining employees across the customer journey. We’ll take a look at the critical dependencies between well-trained staff and critical service delivery in attracting and retaining customers and how airlines can better satisfy the needs of a more tech-savvy consumer for whom loyalty often feels fleeting.

Latin America: The Most Dynamic Market in the World

No where else in the world are airline markets changing as much as in Latin America. Our deep dive session with leading CEOs will explore the unique nature that makes Latin America ripe for innovation and consolidation. We’ll look at how start-ups are disrupting typical expansion plans and how new destinations are impacting tourism, lodging and who is leading this expanding market.

Network Planning in a Post-Pandemic Era: Where Are They Going Now?

What have we learned and how do the insights of leading planners provide some predictability for the skies ahead? This deep-dive session will explore network planning strategies that meet the challenges of these dynamic times. A new crop of leading growth airports emerged during the pandemic, from Austin to Boise and Cancun, that are reshaping the way airlines think about where they fly.

Sustainability: It Just Might be the Hardest Job

With airlines pledging net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, airline executives are grappling with a sooner-than-you-realize deadline. We will explore the outsized challenges of these pledges and the increasingly important role of sustainability leadership and expertise in aviation.

