Today on the Skift Travel Podcast we feature a session from the recent Skift Global Forum in New York City.

In this session, Skift Executive Editor Dennis Schaal spoke with Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel about post-pandemic planning and strategy both at the online booking giant and across the industry as a whole. He spoke in depth about how Booking is focusing on alleviating users concerns and worries once they begin their journeys, as well as new fintech products the company is using in order to improve a trip before it begins.

You can listen to the full conversation below.

