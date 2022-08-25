The U.S. travel industry seems to be in full recovery mode. In July, 53 percent of Americans traveled, a 5-percentage-point jump from the same time last year.

Price hikes and concerns about the economy didn’t deter Americans from traveling. According to Skift Research’s newly released U.S. Travel Tracker: July 2022 Highlights report, over half of Americans traveled in July, the highest since we started to track Americans’ travel behavior in January 2020. On top of that, about 60 percent of them are considering to travel between August 1 and mid-September before the summer season ends.

Despite the debate over calling workers back to an office, the remote work trend changed little in the past few months. As of early August, nearly half of American workers were still working fully remotely or in a hybrid mode.

Among those who were working remotely or had worked remotely, 26 percent said they’d taken long trips of more than 10 days because of the work flexibility, a sign that the “work anywhere” trend will continue to create new opportunities for the travel industry.

Skift Research introduced a monthly U.S. travel tracking survey in January 2020 to examine the travel penetration rates and detailed travel behavior of the U.S. population. In addition to the factual travel occurrences, we also asked respondents their perceptions on the macro-level economic condition as well their personal financial and travel outlook. We switched the survey to every other month in 2021. As we move through different phases of Covid-19, our tracking survey captures the fluctuations of consumer travel behavior and intent in real time.

In our newly released U.S. Travel Tracker: July 2022 Highlights report, we highlight new and ongoing trends in travel incidences, consumer sentiments and future travel intents in the pandemic world, distilled from our March Travel Tracker survey.

