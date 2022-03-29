The Big Travel Trends to Follow in 2022

What’s the state of the European travel industry right now? Skift Research has some answers as well as solutions to the challenges ahead.

Skift Forum Europe began on March 24, 2022 with somber note by by Skift Research’s Wouter Geerts. “I’m going to depress the hell out of you,” Geerts said. “How does the travel industry move forward in a dysfunctional world?”

Geerts then lead into a presentation that focused on the opportunities present for travel brands in Europe and beyond, followed by the opportunities these challenges presented.

You can watch the full presentation, below.

insights Get Skift Research Skift Research products provide deep analysis, data, and expert research on the companies and trends that are shaping the future of travel. See What You’re Missing

View the Presentation

Geerts’ full presentation is available as a PDF, below.