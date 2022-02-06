Podcast: Expedia CEO on Its New Brand Focus

Listen now to a conversation with Expedia CEO Peter Kern at Skift Global Forum in September 2021 in New York City.

“We’re moving away from a competitive house of brands,” Expedia Group Vice Chairman and CEO Peter Kern said when speaking at Skift Global Forum on Wednesday in New York City. He said he wanted “a simplifying universe of brands” that are “working toward a common goal.”

Kern spoke with Skift Executive Editor Dennis Schaal at Skift Global Forum 2021. The two discussed the theme “Powering Travel Beyond the Booking to Boost Recovery.” Listen now for the full interview.