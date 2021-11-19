While the airlines can be encouraged that flight bookings made in several parts of the world are nearing pre-pandemic marks, the low figure recorded in the Asia-Pacific region is a sign that China's tight outbound restrictions are putting a major dent in the aviation's recovery worldwide.

Flight bookings are continuing to rapidly approach pre-pandemic levels with Europe and the Americas giving the aviation industry a major boost in its recovery.

Data appearing in Skift Research’s latest report, Skift Recovery Index: October 2021 Highlights, shows that flight bookings have significantly risen since the start of 2021 as Latin America is the top performing source market in regards to reaching pre-pandemic marks — close to 90 percent, in fact. Latin America is ahead of both Europe and North America, which are above 70 percent of 2019 levels, according to senior research analyst Wouter Geerts.

Asia-Pacific is the worst performing region, as flight bookings are just slightly above 20 percent of pre-pandemic figures, significantly trailing the Middle East and Africa.

See below for more detail.