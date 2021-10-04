In this conversation from 2021's Skift Global Forum, Carolyn Kremins, president at Skift, speaks with Michael D. Brown, president and CEO, Travel + Leisure Co. and Jaqueline Gifford, editor in chief, Travel + Leisure, about the future of subscription travel.

In this video:

Acquisition and Synergy: The union of core timeshare brand Wyndham Destinations with Travel + Leisure, a multimillion dollar acquisition that surprised the industry and inspired Wyndham’s name change to Travel + Leisure Co.

The union of core timeshare brand Wyndham Destinations with Travel + Leisure, a multimillion dollar acquisition that surprised the industry and inspired Wyndham’s name change to Travel + Leisure Co. Journalistic Independence: How T+C magazine — now under new ownership — will continue to operate with complete sovereignty and editorial integrity to ensure that the independence of its trusted, authoritative journalism remains uncompromised.

How T+C magazine — now under new ownership — will continue to operate with complete sovereignty and editorial integrity to ensure that the independence of its trusted, authoritative journalism remains uncompromised. Travel + Leisure Club: A rundown of T+C’s subscription model: the only travel subscription service in the industry taking people from the pages of the magazine to book unique travel experiences anywhere in the world.

In the midst of the global pandemic, timeshare brand Wyndham Destinations surprised the travel world with a multimillion dollar acquisition of revered industry magazine Travel + Leisure. The unique new partnership, under Wyndham’s new ownership, inspired Wyndham to rebrand itself as Travel + Leisure Co.

In this video from the 2021 Skift Global Forum, we hear from Michael D. Brown, president and CEO, Travel + Leisure Co., and Jacqueline Gifford, editor in chief, Travel + Leisure, on the latest industry-pioneering partnership; how Travel + Leisure’s deep-rooted journalistic independence is maintained in the dynamic; and the emergence of the Travel + Leisure Club: a membership-based subscription program that takes readers direct from the page to bookable, real-life travel experiences.