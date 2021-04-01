Ahead of Skift’s Short-Term Rental and Outdoor Summit on May 19, we are hosting a Clubhouse chat to discuss the broad issues facing short-term rentals, Airbnb’s outlook, and the legacy vacation rental ecosystem, which has since seen an influx of investors, acquisitions, and expansion even through the pandemic.

Some of the lively discussion will include:

— Short-term rentals are built around leisure: They can thrive with domestic travel vs inbound, they are widely distributed and growing … so will they continue to dominate the bookings in 2021 and how long will that last?

— How can short-term rentals extend their winning streak post pandemic. Will new travelers entering the market continue to book rentals once hotels fully reopen?

— With so much investment entering the short-term rental market, how will this accelerate consolidation and who will be acquired?

— Airbnb is now a public company, offering a new view on the company overall. What are the future growth prospects and challenges ahead?

Please join our team of Founder Rafat Ali, Executive Editor Dennis Schaal, Senior Travel Tech Editor Sean O’Neill, Hospitality Reporter Cameron Sperance, and Senior Research Analysts Wouter Geerts and Seth Borko. The session will be moderated by Skift’s Editorial Director of Events Brian Quinn.