Skift Take

Steven Udvar-Házy started his career in aviation out of the trunk of his 1956 Oldsmobile while working as lifeguard in Los Angeles. Today, decades later, he has a unique view of his beloved industry. His prediction for airlines: Growth will be moderate for the next 18 to 24 months but airline travel will get back to be double GDP growth. “I don’t think there’s any way to really stop that.”