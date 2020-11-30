Skift Take
It would be fantastic if 2021 would see 100 million mainland Chinese traveling overseas. The first huge swell is touted to begin during the Lunar New Year holiday in February. But like a horoscope, it’s just a prediction. Still, destinations are wise not to be caught off-guard should the big moment happens.
After a sensational National Day Golden Week holiday last October, hopes are mounting that 2021 will see Chinese leisure travelers going overseas as soon as February, making up for the interrupted Lunar New Year holiday they endured this year.