The Skift IDEA Awards is the industry’s recognition of innovation, design, and experiences defining the future of travel. In a year that has radically changed the way we live, work, and navigate the world, it’s never been more important to elevate great ideas that improve the quality, wellbeing, and meaning of the traveler experience and create sustainable practices and business models for a brighter path forward.

The submissions have been reviewed and scored by our 2020 panel of judges, including:

Aaron Walton – CEO of Walton Isaacson

Andrew Benioff – Founder & Chairman of The Independent Lodging Congress

Colin Nagy – Head of Strategy, Fred & Farid & Columnist, Skift

Jan Chipchase – Founder, Studio D

Lindsey Maxwell – Vice President, Teague

Suchi Reddy – AIA, Founding Principal of ReddyMade Architecture & Design

Below is the shortlist of finalists for Skift IDEA Awards 2020. The winners will be announced next week at Skift’s Design The Future online event.

Accessibility & Inclusion

Accor – Smartroom concept – ibis Paris 17 Clichy-Batignolles

Pittsburgh International Airport – Presley’s Place: Making Travel Accessible to All

Air Travel

American Express – The Centurion® Lounge at John F. Kennedy Airport

Edrington Europe, Middle East & Africa Travel Retail – The Macallan Boutique by Le Clos

PriestmanGoode – Aeroflot A350 Cabin Interiors

Spirit Airlines – Cabin Redesign



Business Travel Innovation

Mint House – Reinventing Hotels for Business Travelers

ReloQuest – Innovative Business Travel Platform

Tripkicks – TravelBetter

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts – Wyndham Direct

Zeno by Serko – Business Travel Innovation

Consumer Product

LARQ – Self-Cleaning Water Bottle

SUPER73 – New Generation of Electric Bikes

Visit Florida – Sunshine Adventure Map



Contactless Solution

Airside – Digital Identity Network

citizenM – Contactless Stay

Criton – Guest Engagement Platform

Silvercar by Audi – Responsible Travel Initiative

Sonder – Contactless Guest Experience

Sonifi Solutions – Digital Hospitality



Designing Safety

1 Hotel South Beach – Designing Safety

Pittsburgh International Airport – Ultraviolet Robots Create Safe Travels at PIT

PriestmanGoode – Pure Skies

UVD Robots – The Leading Light in Hospitality Cleanliness

Destination Innovation

Appnovation + Visit California – Road Trip Republic

Brand USA – GoUSA TV

Casbah Tourism – Digital Ecosystem for Destination Promotion

Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau – MIAMILAND

Kyoto Tourism – Renewed Destination’s Website

Experience or Excursion

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts – Fairmont World Tour

Minos Beach art hotel – bluegr Hotels & Resorts – An Open Art Museum

Sir Hotels – Sir Explore

Travel Iowa – Iowa State Park Passport

Guest Room

Accor – Fairmont Royal York Gold Suite

Accor – Pullman Maldives Royal Suite

SH Hotels & Resorts – Baccarat Hotel Guest Room

Sonder – Guest Suite

Soneva Fushi – Soneva Fushi’s Water Retreats



Hospitality Innovation

BENSLEY – Sensible Sustainable Solutions

Lazykey – Computer Vision-enabled Property Management

Butler Hospitality – Ghost Kitchens

Public Space

Accor – ibis Sao Paulo Expo Barra Funda – Plaza Lobby

Accor – Pullman Paris Centre-Bercy – The Junction

Graduate Nashville – Tapping into Nashville’s Creative Spirit

Minos Beach art hotel – bluegr Hotels & Resorts – Reception Lounge | An introduction into a genuine art experience

Moxy – Moxy East Village

Sustainability

Carefree – Partnering With The Hospitality Sector To Build a Sustainable Future for Unpaid Caregivers

Finger Lakes Visitors Connection – Find a Way to Get in the Way: FLVC’s Quick Response to COVID

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority – Mālama

Hotelschool The Hague – Sustainable Hospitality Challenge

Soneva Namoona – Intelligent Luxury

Travel Massive – Social Entrepreneurship in Tourism Competition

Tech Provider

Guesty – Guesty Marketplace: Redefining Property Management for a Post COVID-19 Era

Oaky – Dynamic Room Upgrade Pricing

Oracle – Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP)

Virtual Pivot

Borgo Egnazia – Casa Egnazia

Design Hotels x Unsettled – Virtual Retreat

Experience Externships – Taking Student Experiential Journeys Online

Porter & Sail – Rewarding for Future Travel with Hotel Credits

Six Senses Hotels – At Home With Six Senses

