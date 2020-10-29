Digital, Booking Sites

Video: Interview With Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel at Skift Global Forum🔒

Tom Lowry , Skift
- Oct 29, 2020 8:00 am
Skift Take
Booking Holdings’ Glenn Fogel said the best thing he can do for his customers is be ready to meet their demands once travelers feel safe enough to start booking trips again in full.
Tom Lowry
