The travel and hospitality landscape has radically changed throughout 2020 and in response, new and innovative solutions have emerged. That’s why we’ve announced four new categories for the Skift IDEA Awards along with updates to existing categories.

New categories:

Virtual Pivot

Contactless Solution

Designing Safety

Sustainability

Updated categories:

We’ve consolidated the aviation-related categories and the experiential categories, respectively:

Air Travel – Award for best experience at an airport or in the air, including in-flight innovation, cabin design, and lounge experiences

Experience or Excursion – Award for best experiential activity, including wellness, F&B, cultural tours, adventure, art or music-driven offerings

Here are the revised, final categories for the 2020 edition of the Skift IDEA Awards:

