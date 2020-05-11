Skift’s editors and reporters produce over 150 exclusive stories every month. We are the leading source of news for the global travel industry.

How does design change in travel and hospitality in this pandemic era? Design, it turns out, is now everything in the reopening in travel (and rest of daily life, for that matter). Everything now depends on how we modify or come up with new designs to our previous ways of doing things. That means how airports, planes, other transport, hotels, short-term rentals, experiences, etc., get designed and redesigned from here on?

A fascinating topic that we will discuss with Richard D. Centolella, principal at EDSA Design in this week’s The Long View, my livestream Q&A show at 3 p.m. ET, this Friday.

Centolella has been with EDSA for all his career, almost 35 years, and currently leads the Baltimore studio and oversees operations in New York City. EDSA has worked on diverse travel and hospitality projects such as Atlantis in Bahamas, Four Seasons Resort in Disney World Orlando, Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in DC and many more.

