IHG Is the Model for Hotel Chains on Cancellations as Crisis Mounts: Of the big global hotel chains, IHG is so far leading the way in terms of a customer-centric cancellation policy. Its rivals should take note.

Airbnb Loses $276 Million and 6 Other Takeaways From Its Fourth Quarter: Airbnb’s fourth quarter financials show it is 10 times larger than Tripadvisor. They also provide clarity that Booking Holdings has a long way to go to catch Airbnb in short-term rental businesses. Airbnb’s growing marketing spend in 2019 likely means that Google will have a welcome new partner in coming years.

Travel Brands, Remember Who You Really Serve — The Traveling Public: The travel industry went from overtourism to no tourism in a matter of weeks. Why are so many brands acting like they aren’t in the midst of an existential challenge and period of violent change?

Nearly a Third of U.S. Travelers Defer Plans as Uncertainty Grows: Skift Research Survey: As coronavirus creeps closer to most Americans, more will cancel and defer travel. The data isn’t good, but it’s still less scary than the end-of-the-world social media posts would have you believe.

How a Women-Led Hospitality Team Is Paving a Path for Africa’s Next Generation: For Africa to realize a lot of its economic potential, especially within hospitality, elevating women to positions of leadership will help power and accelerate growth. Asilia’s Dunia Camp in Tanzania, run by General Manager Angel Vendeline Namshali and her team of all women, is an example of this positive change.

Travel Megatrends 2020: Smart Design Isn’t Just for Luxe Travel Anymore: There is no turning back on the transformation of low-budget hotels from the “uncategorized” class into a legitimate segment of the global hotel industry. Future technology and the rise of Gen Z will further fuel innovation and change in the design of economy accommodations — especially in Asia

Are Ski Resorts Ready for a Warmer World? Climate change is more than an existential threat to the outdoor ski economy. It will take a combination of greener operations and smarter business practices to ensure its viability for decades to come.

