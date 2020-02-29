Throughout the week we post dozens of original stories, connecting the dots across the travel industry, and every weekend we sum it all up. This weekend roundup examines aviation.

How Bad Will It Get for Airlines When Coronavirus Hits the U.S.? If — or more likely when — coronavirus hits the United States, few travelers will act rationally. That’s bad news for U.S. airlines, which could be flying empty airplanes in the not-too-distant future.

IAG Says It Won’t Repeat Past Mistakes With Coronavirus Response: Willie Walsh has accumulated decades of experience across the aviation industry, and he’s big enough to admit he’s made mistakes in the past. The situation looks bleak at the moment, but what happens when the market recovers?

United May Still Lag Delta, American on Loyalty Revenue Even After New Credit Card Deal: United President Scott Kirby has a reputation for being a skilled negotiator. But because of a mistake by previous management, he had little leverage with JP Morgan Chase. That makes for tough contract renewal talks.

American Airlines and Qatar Airways Agree to Make Up and Work Together Again: Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways probably take some government help. But many airlines take indirect subsidies. The Gulf trio is nowhere near as evil as depicted in recent rhetoric by U.S. carriers. American made the right decision in renewing this codeshare agreement.

Skift Forum Europe Preview: Why Ryanair Still Doesn’t Need to Be Loved: Kenny Jacobs has certainly helped soften some of the rougher edges during his time at Ryanair, but plenty of challenges still remain for the no-frills airline that’s committed to high growth. How will the low-cost carrier go about navigating them after his departure?