Hotel chains today often struggle with fragmented distribution channels and complex wholesale rate management. Maintaining an offline distribution network can be costly and time-consuming and often requires substantial discounts and incentives to intermediaries. The fragmented landscape makes it difficult to maintain consistency and control, leading to rate disparity issues and revenue dilution as inconsistent rates appear across various platforms.

The lack of visibility and control over rate distribution exacerbates these issues. Hotels struggle to track and manage unauthorized forward rate distribution by bed banks and wholesalers, which results in unintended rate appearances on OTAs and metasearch engines that undercut direct sales channels. Yield management becomes a complex task, with static rate agreements limiting flexibility and adding to the challenge of maintaining control in response to market changes.

As the hospitality industry grapples with these challenges, hotel chains are compelled to rethink their approach to wholesale distribution and revenue management. In this report, Skift and Booking Holdings, a wholesale distribution platform developed by Rocket Travel by Agoda, address these pressing issues and offer advice to optimize hotel wholesale distribution strategies through better transparency, control, and technological integration. The report will equip hoteliers with the knowledge and tools they need to master the art of wholesale distribution and make informed decisions that align with their operational goals and market demands.

