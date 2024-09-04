Digital transformation is a foundational strategic priority for travel and hospitality companies, even as the concept continues to evolve. Where this phrase once narrowly defined the shift from analog to digital, it now references how companies are using technology to modernize their entire organizations and transform the traveler experience.

Now in its fifth edition, the annual survey of travel and hospitality executives from Skift and Amazon Web Services has shown meaningful progress in the industry’s digital transformation journey. This report highlights data from the survey, stories of technological successes, areas of potential improvement, and future opportunities to leverage technology for its highest and best use in service of a modernized traveler experience.

In this report: