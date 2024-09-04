Digital transformation is a foundational strategic priority for travel and hospitality companies, even as the concept continues to evolve. Where this phrase once narrowly defined the shift from analog to digital, it now references how companies are using technology to modernize their entire organizations and transform the traveler experience.
Now in its fifth edition, the annual survey of travel and hospitality executives from Skift and Amazon Web Services has shown meaningful progress in the industry’s digital transformation journey. This report highlights data from the survey, stories of technological successes, areas of potential improvement, and future opportunities to leverage technology for its highest and best use in service of a modernized traveler experience.
In this report:
- The pace of technology advancements is the No. 1 concern for business disruptions in 2024: Find out why this is the case and what travel and hospitality companies are doing to mitigate challenges caused by disruption due to rapid advancements in technology.
- 83 percent of executives said they increased their budgets for AI in 2024: Understand how they’re investing in AI to improve the traveler experience.
- 89 percent said generative AI will have a meaningful impact on their business in the next three years: Learn how travel and hospitality companies are using generative AI today and what’s on the horizon in the coming years.
- 67 percent of companies are in advanced stages of cloud adoption: See how a significant increase in usage of this technology is impacting the industry’s approach to data strategies.
- Company stories and case studies: Explore creative approaches to utilizing data and AI to satisfy evolving traveler demands and improve personalization.