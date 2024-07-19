At the Skift Data and AI Summit in New York City in June 2024, leaders from every corner of travel took to the stage to solve some of the industry’s most pressing — and most exciting — technology questions.
Over the past 18 months, the hype around AI has spread like wildfire. But beyond all that bluster, hide powerful use cases that promise to benefit travelers, bolster travel partnerships, and drive revenue for travel brands.
Attendees at this year’s summit put practical travel AI use applications under a microscope, discussed effective strategies for driving AI implementation and utilization, and investigated examples of true innovation in the space.
In this report, Skift partnered with Publicis Sapient to compile key insights, highlight memorable moments, and offer tangible takeaways from industry leaders in both travel and artificial intelligence.
Topics Covered in this Report:
- How can travel and tourism organizations use data to make better decisions?
- What challenges do legacy brands face when it comes to AI utilization?
- How can we use AI to revolutionize the travel search experience?
- How should travel brands think about AI as they embark on new implementations?
- How can travel brands grow beyond all the AI hype and buzzwords?
- What tools are travel leaders developing with data and AI today?
- Which AI travel applications are practical right now, and which remain out of reach?
- How can specific travel sectors, such as DMOs, hotels, and airlines, best leverage AI?
- What does it take to develop a comprehensive data strategy in the travel industry?