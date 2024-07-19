At the Skift Data and AI Summit in New York City in June 2024, leaders from every corner of travel took to the stage to solve some of the industry’s most pressing — and most exciting — technology questions.

Over the past 18 months, the hype around AI has spread like wildfire. But beyond all that bluster, hide powerful use cases that promise to benefit travelers, bolster travel partnerships, and drive revenue for travel brands.

Attendees at this year’s summit put practical travel AI use applications under a microscope, discussed effective strategies for driving AI implementation and utilization, and investigated examples of true innovation in the space.

In this report, Skift partnered with Publicis Sapient to compile key insights, highlight memorable moments, and offer tangible takeaways from industry leaders in both travel and artificial intelligence.

Topics Covered in this Report: