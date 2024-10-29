This November, the Skift Aviation Forum returned to Dallas, bringing together some of the most prominent players in the aviation industry. Held at The Statler Hotel, A Curio Collection By Hilton, and co-hosted by Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and American Airlines, the industry’s top executives and thought leaders stared down some of the biggest issues facing the sector’s future.

For this report, Skift partnered with Universal Air Travel Plan (UATP) to highlight some of the most impactful sessions throughout the day. Speakers touched on topics ranging from regulation shifts, network reconstruction, operational spending, the evolving preferences of the global middle-class traveler, and their impact on the agility of the aviation industry. This report includes insights and snippets of conversations from 10 of the most illuminating sessions.

