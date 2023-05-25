The past three years have forced companies to permanently rethink their attitudes toward business travel. They’re now tasking corporate travel and finance departments to work more closely together — and to be smarter, more efficient, and more cost-effective — in a new corporate era that is more community- and culture-oriented, more collaborative, and more coordinated company-wide.

In this environment, it’s critical to explore how to integrate corporate travel, payments, and expenses. Those who embrace new technology and software to make this transition will set themselves up to protect their bottom line in the face of economic volatility, travel in a way that drives more value for the business, hire better talent, and build employee engagement and loyalty.