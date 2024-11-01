This report is scheduled to be released later this year. Sign up today to receive your copy when it launches.

As consumer preferences shift toward more experiential travel, destinations that embrace entertainment, sports, and cultural tourism will be better positioned to attract both regional visitors and international travelers.

This report will examine the rising importance of “play” — defined through the lens of an October 2024 Skift and Qiddiya survey on entertainment, sports, and cultural (ESC) tourism — within the global travel landscape, identifying key trends that will shape the future of destination development.

Through a combination of data analysis and executive insights, the report will provide actionable recommendations for travel executives, developers, and public-sector stakeholders. It will also offer a roadmap for how destinations can leverage play to achieve long-term growth, ensuring sustained relevance in the global tourism landscape.

What you’ll learn in this report: