Skift Research has written about the impact of Generative AI on the travel industry in a recent report, but we wanted to investigate how people working in the travel industry felt these new AI tools, like ChatGPT and its many extensions, will impact their job and company.

We asked our readers to fill in a short survey on AI in travel. The survey questions were focused on three areas:

The impact of AI tools on respondents’ jobs



Company’s prioritization of the development and launch of AI tools



The impact of AI tools on the travel experience



Want more consumer insights, data, and analyses on the travel industry? Click here to subscribe to Skift Research.