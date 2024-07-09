Modernizing payment and financial operations systems has become one of the top priorities for travel companies as they aim to achieve global scale rapidly and strategically.
Unprecedented growth in global travel is creating exciting opportunities for travel companies. However, welcoming new customers from different countries can amplify numerous issues associated with the payment lifecycle, which may create complexities for finance and management teams. Furthermore, manual reconciliation processes complicate the cycle of collecting payments from customers and delivering payouts to vendors, often incurring significant operating costs.
Skift and Airwallex recently conducted a survey of nearly 500 global travel executives, which revealed insights into their global expansion challenges — particularly the complexities of international customer, supplier, and vendor payments amid rapid business growth and intense competition. This report explores why choices they make today to streamline and unify their payment and financial operations will impact their ability to stay competitive in the future.
