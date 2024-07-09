Modernizing payment and financial operations systems has become one of the top priorities for travel companies as they aim to achieve global scale rapidly and strategically.

Unprecedented growth in global travel is creating exciting opportunities for travel companies. However, welcoming new customers from different countries can amplify numerous issues associated with the payment lifecycle, which may create complexities for finance and management teams. Furthermore, manual reconciliation processes complicate the cycle of collecting payments from customers and delivering payouts to vendors, often incurring significant operating costs.