As travelers increasingly seek hotel experiences that delve into culture and tradition, The Heritage Collection – a new brand from Angsana, a member of the Banyan Tree Group – has unveiled a collection of curated properties in Mexico and Morocco that are steeped in ‘architectural heritage, history, and culture,’ and designed to offer intimate experiences that weave together the past and present.

One property, Hacienda Xcanatun, which is situated in Mexico’s Yucatan region, which is known for its lush tropical rainforests and historical significance as the home of the ancient Mayans. Angsana notes, “During Mexico’s colonial period, haciendas – large rural estates – were the epicentre of the country’s economic and social life.”

Credit: Angsana/Banyan Tree Group

Transformed into a hotel in the 1990s and restored “to its 18th-century grandeur,” the hacienda has undergone an extensive two-year renovation, now offering a blend of modern amenities with 36 brand new suites and 18 restored historic suites that were part of the original architecture.

Credit: Angsana/Banyan Tree Group

Morocco is the brands other main location, featuring a collection of six riads in Marrakech designed in the traditional Maghreb style. The buildings were family homes – originally known as dars and then renamed riads (or “garden” in Arabic) – and remain an integral part of the city landscapes in Morocco.

Credit: Angsana/Banyan Tree Group

The riads have been restored to offer 42 rooms and suites, all arranged around a central square, showcasing the fundamentals of Moroccan architecture and design.

Credit: Angsana/Banyan Tree Group

Skift Ideas uncovers the most creative and forward-thinking innovations happening across travel. We celebrate innovation through our Skift IDEA Awards and hear from leaders on our Ideas podcast.

You can listen and subscribe to the Skift Ideas Podcast through your favorite podcast app here.