Sustainable tourism organization Fairbnb.coop has launched in the UK.

Bologna-based Fairbnb.coop, which promotes community-powered tourism, has launched in the United Kingdom, with a goal to bring in B&Bs, inns and other prva Fairbnb.coop connects conscious travelers with hosts who aim to create sustainable and equitable communities around the world.

Fairbnb’s 15 percent commission is used partly to cover operating expenses and the other half is donated to fund local community and social projects. In the UK, the coop will work with UK-based charity Big Issue Foundation and guests booking accommodations via Fairbnb in Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk, will be directing 50 percent of its booking fees to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

A listing of a Fairbnb accommodation in Italy. Source: Fairbnb.Coop

The platform also encourages hosts to adopt sustainable practices, such as using eco-friendly cleaning products, providing guests with information about local public transportation options and by providing information about local shops and trades.

The move for expansion comes at an opportune time for organizations like Fairbnb — reports suggest that the growth in the number of eco-conscious travelers is key for the growth of the sustainable tourism market from 2022 to 2027. Specifically, France, Germany, and the UK are the countries that will acquire over 50 percent of the market in the European region by 2027.

Currently, Fairbnb operates in Belgium, Italy, France, Spain and Portugal.