AirAsia has added more train, bus, ferry and private transfer travel options to its superapp following a new partnership with 12Go, which is part of the Bookaway Group.

12Go offers instant seat confirmation with the 4,000 operators, covering 50,000 routes across 26 countries in Asia.

AirAsia claims its superapp has 10.6 million monthly users and that it now becomes the world’s first superapp able to offer a complete journey experience, alongside other non-travel products like food and financial services.

It also added 20 airlines as booking partners in October last year.

“Ground transport is the glue that makes international travel possible,” said Alexey Abolmasov, CEO of 12Go. “Our mission is to improve the experience of travel by making the ground and sea elements of a trip simple to plan and book.”

The company said just 10 percent of bus, ferry and train tickets are booked digitally today.

“When it comes to the journey itself, ground transport is the final piece of the jigsaw for our users,” added Amanda Woo, CEO of the AirAsia superapp.