For car enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike, Bentley Motors’ latest endeavour into travel experiences is sure to turn heads.

The growing desire among travelers to connect with local cultures and environments in a meaningful way has caught the attention of many brands, and as a result, they are increasingly adopting a more authentic approach to their travel offerings.

Starting in April 2023, renowned luxury car manufacturer Bentley is set to launch a schedule of worldwide ‘Extraordinary Journeys’, offering up the very best in local cuisines, architecture, wellness and design – all whilst riding in a Bentley, of course.

The exclusive travel series, which already includes the UK, New Mexico, and Scandinavia as part of the itinerary, is set to offer guests an unforgettable driving experience coupled with the best excursions and indulgences each destination has to offer.

A crucial aspect of the program is its emphasis on sustainability. The use of locally sourced and seasonal ingredients is prominent throughout, and the experiences are designed to celebrate local artisans and designers.

This focus on sustainability in travel is a growing trend, and it is refreshing to see a programme from a luxury brand that not only offers a more enriched experience for guests, but also helps to support local communities and promote sustainable tourism practices – albeit with a hefty price tag (prices start at an eye watering $22,300 per person, based on two people sharing).

Caren Jochner, global head of brand experience at Bentley Motors, said, “We want to share with our customers and fans an extraordinary journey of discovery offering access to usually private and exclusive experiences that only Bentley can provide. We have worked closely with globally like-minded partners that share our passion for excellence whether it be in the field of cuisine, design, architecture, or wellness – all with sustainability at heart.”

Hefty price tag and accessibility aside, it will be interesting to discover which additional destinations Bentley has in store as they gear up to broaden their initiative to even more locations in 2023.

