Hotels

Billionaire Face-Off: Loeb Battles Burkle Over Soho House Deal

Sean O'Neill photo
Sean O'Neill
Today at 4:43 PM EST
inside a cozy member's club in Portland run by Soho House

Skift Take

This isn't just about money – it's a power struggle over a troubled member's club brand.
Activist investor Dan S. Loeb and his hedge fund Third Point have challenged billionaire Ron Burkle over the future of members-only club chain Soho House & Co. by questioning a proposed $1.7 billion take-private plan.

Third Point revealed in a filing Wednesday that it had taken a 9.9% stake in Soho House. Loeb wrote a letter to Soho House's board about his critique of the buyout, which he called a "sweetheart deal," according to Reuters and The Wall Street Journal.

Soho House and Third Point didn't respond immediately to a request for comment.

Room for Disagreement

  • While both billionaires agree Soho House should go private, Loeb and Burke's clash centers on process and control and how fast the brand can profitably scale.
  • Taking the company private could give Soho House breathing room to address its financial challenges without quarterly earnings pressure.

The Stakes

  • For members paying $3,150+ annually, the outcome could determine whether Soho House returns to its exclusive roots or continues its expansion.
  • For employees, the question is whether the private club model can maintain both profitable growth and cachet.
  • The $9-per-share offer represented a 22% premium to the stock's closing price of $7.37 on Tuesday, representing a potential gain for investors.

What's Happening

  • Loeb on Tuesday specifically called out Burkle's "obvious conflicts of interest and undue influence on the board via his super-voting share class."

Soho House's Trajectory

  • The company, known for its upscale members clubs in mostly metropolitan areas worldwide, has never made a quarterly profit over more than two decades. 
  • Built on its reputation as an exclusive hangout for the rich and famous, with its New York location gaining particular fame after being featured in the TV show "Sex and the City," the company has expanded to over 42 clubs globally.
  • This rapid growth has led to concerns about overcrowding and diminishing exclusivity, especially in one short seller's report a year ago.
  • Soho House has opened 27 Soho House members clubs since 2018 that “are still in the ramp-up phase,” with strong growth in newer locations like Sao Paulo, Portland, Mexico City, Rome, and Paris.
  • The company has seen early success with the new premium “Mews House” concept in London’s Mayfair, with plans to expand to New York and other locations, and its The Ned brand debuts a member's club in Washington, DC, on Friday.
  • The company reported “strong” first-quarter 2025 bookings, suggesting positive momentum.

Accommodations Sector Stock Index Performance Year-to-Date

What am I looking at? The performance of hotels and short-term rental sector stocks within the ST200. The index includes companies publicly traded across global markets, including international and regional hotel brands, hotel REITs, hotel management companies, alternative accommodations, and timeshares.

The Skift Travel 200 (ST200) combines the financial performance of nearly 200 travel companies worth more than a trillion dollars into a single number. See more hotels and short-term rental financial sector performance.

Read the full methodology behind the Skift Travel 200.

Tags: activist investors, future of lodging, membership clubs, mergers and acquisitions, soho house

Photo Credit: Soho House Portland, opened March 5th, 2024.  Soho House / Christopher Sturman

