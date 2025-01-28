JetBlue Issues Dim Outlook But Execs Remain Confident in Turnaround Plan

JetBlue said it was expecting a weaker first-quarter while executives said they believed the carrier’s turnaround plan would eventually deliver long-term profitability.

For the first quarter, JetBlue is expecting available seat miles, a key revenue metric, to be down 2% to 5%. It is also expecting revenue per available seat mile, a key metric for profitability, to rise as much as 3.5%.

The carrier reported a net loss of $44 million for the fourth quarter.

After its merger with Spirit Airlines and its Northeast Alliance with American were both struck down in court, JetBlue has implemented a turnaround plan that has emphasized cutting unprofitable routes, deferring aircraft deliveries and focusing more on leisure routes out of New York and Boston.

“I think, frustratingly, we would love to have, I think, even faster ramp, but this is a multiyear strategy,” said CEO Joanna Geraghty during a call with analysts on Tuesday, “and it's not linear, and we're focused on the long-term here in getting JetBlue back to sustained profitability.”

JetBlue President Marty St. George said the carrier was seeing increased capacity in some of its key markets, which was partly the reason why it issued a dim first-quarter outlook.

“We expect competitive capacity will continue to ebb and flow, and we remain committed to competing in these geographies, core to our JetForward strategy,” he said during the call.

He added that JetBlue is expecting to launch the waitlist for its premium co-branded card and plans to open its first lounge at New York’s JFK during the fourth quarter this year.

Geraghty said the turnaround, coined as “JetForward,” is expected to bring in about $200 million in incremental earnings before interest and taxes, but cautioned that ongoing Pratt & Whitney engine issues would continue to eat into JetBlue’s bottom line.

“We recognize, however, there is still significant room to grow and close the gap to our industry peers,” she said. “The Pratt & Whitney aircraft groundings have been and will continue to be a significant impediment to margins in the near term.”

JetBlue's stock price was down 28% to around $5.80 in late afternoon trading.