Subscribe
Login

First read is on us.

Subscribe today to keep up with the latest travel industry news.

Subscribe
Tourism

China and India Lead in Plans to Spend on Travel

Robin Gilbert-Jones photo
Robin Gilbert-Jones
Today at 12:48 PM EST
An Indian family at the Monkeyland Primate Sanctuary in South Africa.

Skift Take

Growing wealth in Asian markets, particularly India and China, are fueling a boom in outbound travel and it is crucial for travel businesses to understand these demographics.
Summarize this story

Select a question above or ask something else

Summarize this story

Asia is set to surpass North America in its population of millionaires by the mid-2030s, and that’s fueling a lot of travel spending. According to Skift Research’s 2025 Travel Outlook Survey, travelers from India and China are most likely to say they'll be on the move this year.

We asked, "Will you be traveling in 2025?" and 88% of respondents from China said "Yes, definitely." For India, it was 82%.

And India has a significant lead over other destinations in terms of anticipated travel spending in 2025. 

The Surging Indian Market

India's affluent population is driving a surge in luxury and outbound travel, supported by rapid economic growth and an expanding number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand have waived visa requirements for Indian travelers, offering more destination options for high-spending tourists.

India's young population, with a median age of 28, and rising incomes are key drivers of outbound tourism growth. By 2040, Indian travelers could make 80–90 million trips annually. The Indian outbound market, valued at $15.2 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at an 11.4% CAGR through 2032.

Supplying the Demand

Asian travelers favor larger well-known brands but also increasingly demand family-friendly, and authentic experiences, alongside innovations in food, beverage, and hospitality. While high-end brands remain relevant, a growing contingent of travelers want immersive experiences they can share with their families.

This is partly due to the trend towards smaller families among more affluent populations which creates a greater willingness to spend money on family experiences. From the destination side, fostering convenience and lower friction visa processes can help to capture a larger share of these outbound markets.

Robin Gilbert-Jones photo
Robin Gilbert-Jones
Today at 12:48 PM EST

Tags: china outbound india outbound

Photo Credit: An Indian family at the Monkeyland Primate Sanctuary in South Africa. South Africa Tourism

Up Next

Airlines

How Airlines are Redefining Premium Travel with Customizable and Personalized Experiences

As the airline industry adapts to evolving traveler expectations, premium cabins coupled with personalized experiences have become essential tools for driving loyalty and revenue. Airlines are turning to digital innovation and sustainable practices to redefine the premium travel experience and meet the needs of diverse customers.
American Airlines + Skift | 1 month ago
Sponsored
A file photo of a Delta Air Lines Airbus A330.
Airlines

Delta to Resume Tel Aviv Flights April 1

Delta joins a growing list of Western carriers that are resuming their Tel Aviv service after Israel reached a ceasefire deal with Hamas.
Meghna Maharishi | 10 hours ago

First read is on us.
Subscribe to read more essential travel industry news.

New users get
20% off
their first year of Skift Pro

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Login