Airlines

Delta Stands by Climate Goals After Trump’s Exit From Paris Pact

Darin Graham photo
Darin Graham
Today at 10:12 AM EST
A Delta Boeing 737-900ER

Skift Take

U.S. businesses may still try to lead on emission reduction goals, but decarbonizing air travel is no simple task.
Delta is the first major U.S. airline to say it will not rollback its climate targets after President Donald Trump withdrew the country from the Paris Agreement.

“Delta is on a journey to connect people to a more sustainable future of travel. We remain committed to our path to net-zero emissions by 2050 because it’s good for business, our people and the planet,” a Delta spokesperson told Skift. 

Trump signed an executive order quitting the global pact to reduce greenhouse emissions on Monday. He said the move is part of his plan to overhaul the country’s energy and climate policies. 

“I’m immediately withdrawing from the unfair, one-sided Paris climate accord ripoff. The United States will not sabotage our own industries while China pollutes with impunity,” he said.

But decarbonizing air travel is no simple task.

In 2023, Delta broke its pre-pandemic emission levels as air travel bounced back. The airline's greenhouse gas emissions rose by 23% that year, compared to 2022, according to its latest sustainability report

Delta’s report states that the airline aims to reach net-zero and to align the “business with the ambitions set forth in the Paris Climate Agreement.”

Delta said its plan to reduce emissions includes improving plane efficiency and increasing the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

United Airlines and American Airlines did not respond to Skift’s request for comment.

Skift’s in-depth reporting on climate issues is made possible through the financial support of Intrepid Travel. This backing allows Skift to bring you high-quality journalism on one of the most important topics facing our planet today. Intrepid is not involved in any decisions made by Skift’s editorial team.

Tags: climate change, delta, trump 100, united nations

Photo Credit: A Delta Boeing 737-900ER Delta Air Lines / Delta Air Lines

