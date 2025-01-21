America’s 'Last Great Wilderness' Faces ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’

Alaska may be open to drilling, but that doesn't mean oil and gas companies think it's worth the cost.

Select a question above or ask something else

The Alaska Travel Industry Association (ATIA) is advocating for careful consideration regarding the opening of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) to oil and gas drilling, following President Trump's executive order declaring a national energy emergency. The order aims to boost economic and national security by unlocking the area's natural resources, despite previous unsuccessful attempts to auction drilling leases. Meanwhile, tourism in the Arctic is on the rise, with ANWR becoming more popular for outdoor activities, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach to development in the region.

The Alaska Travel Industry Association (ATIA), which represents over 600 travel businesses in the state, is calling for "thoughtful" talks about opening up a vast wilderness area in the Arctic to oil and gas drilling.

President Donald Trump declared a “national energy emergency” in the United States on Monday and issued an executive order that would open up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in northern Alaska to oil drilling.

The area spans roughly 19 million acres and tour operators in the area often call it “America’s last great wilderness.”

Although visitor numbers are small, tour operators in the region said it is becoming increasingly popular as a backpacking, hiking, and wildlife watching destination.

The trend follows a wider shift across Arctic regions, where tourism is growing due to improved access and rising demand for more individualized trips.

“The ATIA recognizes the unparalleled natural beauty and ecological significance of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), which has long been a draw for travelers seeking transformative wilderness experiences,” ATIA President & CEO Jillian Simpson told Skift.

“As discussions surrounding potential development in ANWR unfold, we remain committed to supporting balanced, thoughtful approaches to development that prioritize environmental stewardship and economic sustainability, ensuring Alaska remains a world-class destination for generations to come.”

Trump’s executive order said that “unlocking this bounty of natural wealth will raise the prosperity of our citizens while helping to enhance our nation’s economic and national security for generations to come.”

However, previous efforts, one as recently as last week, to auction off drilling leases in the ANWR wilderness resulted in no bids.

But for Trump, extracting what he called Alaska’s ”liquid gold” remains one of his top energy priorities.

“By developing these resources to the fullest extent possible, we can help deliver price relief for Americans, create high-quality jobs for our citizens, ameliorate our trade imbalances, augment the nation’s exercise of global energy dominance, and guard against foreign powers weaponizing energy supplies in theaters of geopolitical conflict,” the executive order said.

Skift’s in-depth reporting on climate issues is made possible through the financial support of Intrepid Travel. This backing allows Skift to bring you high-quality journalism on one of the most important topics facing our planet today. Intrepid is not involved in any decisions made by Skift’s editorial team.